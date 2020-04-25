One of the perks of quarantine is that we get to relive some of the best moments in dance music from recent years… Today, it’s Adam Beyer x Cirez D at the ever iconic Creamfields Steel Yard.





Beyer dug through the archives to to bring Drumcode Live Radio this very special, 2-hour long techno treat from 2019. Laced with many delicacies from Eric Prydz’s alter egos Cirez D and Pryda, as well as Adam Beyer selects, the two open up a world of musical possibilities when they take the stage together.

Although we’re stuck in isolation, this mix is able to transport us to another time, another place. From the most forceful, pounding beat, down to the most delicate, quiet moments (soon to be overtaken by the roar of the crowd), we feel the impact of this Adam Beyer x Cirez D set, even from the comfort of our homes.

Honestly, for a moment there I forgot I was writing an article because this mix completely consumed me…

Listen here.