Day 2 of Room Service Festival has to be one of the hottest lineups we’ve seen for a digital festival yet. I mean, the Trap Nation channel alone has Boombox Cartel into Drezo into JOYRYDE into Rezz into Zeds Dead… the lineup is impeccable. And best of all, no conflicts.





With both Trap Nation and Chill Nation channels running simultaneously, you can easily switch back and forth between whatever artist your heart desires. Catch Marc Rebillet, Malaa, Chromeo, Lane 8, and more on Chill Nation, as well, today.

Check out the streams and set times below, and stay tuned in! It’s gonna be a wild day.

Room Service Festival 2020 – Trap Nation Stage

Room Service Festival 2020 – Chill Nation Stage

Set Times





Photo via Rukes.com