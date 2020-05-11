This Friday at 12a EST, ZHU will drop his next single, a collaboration with Tinashe called “Only.” But directly preceding the single drop, he’s going to be on Twitch for a live benefit concert.





On May 14, the concert will be live streamed exclusively on Twitch and will also be the platform to promote ZHU’s new single, “ONLY” which will drop right after the live concert. Pre-save “ONLY” here. The event will be featured across the Enthusiast Gaming platform with additional support from event partners Twitch and GFUEL. Donations from the concert will be in support of MusiCares COVID -19 Relief Fund.

Luminosity streamer and incognito DJ, MrFreshAsian, will also join ZHU for the benefit concert.

Like ZHU, MrFreshAsian (Aka “Fresh”) is globally recognized as one of the best Fortnite streamers in the world. The Luminosity team member was recently named Twitch Streamer of the Year by the Shorty Awards. Fresh is one of Luminosity’s key esports influencers and produces exclusive content for over eight million loyal fans across his social channels.

During the three-hour charity stream which starts at 9pm EDT, members from Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite House (12 million combined subscribers) will host a pre-concert show which will lead into Fresh and ZHU each performing individual DJ sets, lasting until midnight EDT. The evening concludes with the 12am EDT world premiere and release of ZHU’s new single, “ONLY” ft. Tinashe. Fans will be able to interact with the artists during a live Twitch chat Q&A as well as donate throughout the stream or purchase exclusive merchandise with all proceeds benefiting MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

ZHU commented, “I’m excited to share my gamer side through the livestream!”

“We are excited to announce this ground-breaking partnership. We have brought together one of the best DJ’s in the world and one of the world’s most popular streamers and content creators for this exclusive premiere, only on Twitch,” said Corey Mandell, President of EG Entertainment. “The convergence of music and gaming opens up unique opportunities to provide exclusive content to our community of 200 million gamers. It also demonstrates the significance and the reach of Enthusiast Gaming’s platform and our ability to produce innovative content for our viewers and fans.”

The concert can be watched live on Twitch on the Luminosity Gaming channel: www.twitch.tv/lgloyal.

Photo via Joey Vitalari