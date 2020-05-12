We all love a good iPhone leak, right?





Apple‘s highly-anticipated iPhone 12 is on the near horizon and rumors suggest the forthcoming models will replace the iPhone 11 with upgraded features.

According to Hypebeast, “Both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max are said to features a bezel-less design and swap out the previous LCD display with OLED counterparts. They’ll also include its new A14 chipset, 5G support, and potentially the lowest price tag offered by the company in years.”

As for pricing, it’s expected the iPhone 12 will start at $650 for 128GB and $750 for 256GB; for the Max, $750 for 128GB and $850 for 256GB. In addition, Apple is expected to launch more expensive Pro models — the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12