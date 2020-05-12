We’ve so far seen Kygo drop three singles from his forthcoming third studio album, Golden Hour, but he has just revealed the full tracklist featuring a stunning 18 tracks.





Unfortunately, all of the collaborators on the album have been marked off (apart from the already-released singles), so it seems we’re going to have to wait until the pre-order is live on Friday to be able to see who else is on the project.

Still, that’s a lot of new Kygo music, and his biggest release since his 2015 debut album, Cloud Nine.

New merch and more info about the album are available on the producer’s website here.

Photo via Rukes.com