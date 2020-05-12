Diplo and Dillon Francis have been deepening their friendship during quarantine by going back to back not once, not twice, but now nine times. The latest b2b stream came about with the help of Corona for their Cinco de Mayo stream.





Corona beer’s CincoatHome Benefit Concert livesteam held on May 5th received over 944,000 total streams, resulting in the donation of $500,000 to the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund event. This is in addition to a $1 million donation made by Corona to the RERF in March. Throughout the stream special guests DJ Shaq Diesel, Valentino Khan, Kittens, and Steph Shepherd made an appearance.

Check out the full video below! The stream begins at 36:50.