We're really very sorry for our tweet this morning. While looking for a relatable analogy to compare stolen artistic property we made a tweet that we now understand is wrong. Our intention was never to hurt anyone.We support sex workers and their right to a safe work environment. — Ganja White Night (@GanjaWhiteNight) May 13, 2020

It’s a little early for Twitter drama, but time has no meaning anymore in quarantine so here we are.

Early this morning, Ganja White Night tweeted and deleted: “If you buy unofficial GWN merch with our logo on it, we’ll subscribe to your onlyfans and sell all your nudes for 50% cheaper than you do.”

The analogy was made to highlight the fact that selling another person’s copyrighted material for profit is illegal. Hundreds of artists have to deal with fans selling bootleg merch, but none so far have come out with such a vitriolic comparison that essentially equates to revenge porn.

When Your EDM reached out to Ganja White Night’s management for a statement, the duo put out a follow up tweet four minutes later attempting to explain their original offending tweet.

Not trying to spit on the fire here, but guys, it was a "joke", not a threat lol… not specially directed to a specific gender either. crazy to see how bad the reaction is for something we'll obviously NEVER DO… — Ganja White Night (@GanjaWhiteNight) May 13, 2020

Intent withstanding or not, GWN are public figures and saying something like that could validate another person to feel that it’s okay to do the same thing. But yes, that could be a reach. Still, not every “joke” is a good one, and their response is akin to YouTube channels that explain away their content by saying, “it was just a prank bro.”

Plenty of people have found fault with their original sentiment, and others feel there was nothing wrong, as well.

but your “joke” is actually a reality for some.. I know it probably was not meant to be read into like that but we all have to remember what’s funny for some can really hurt or trigger others — megg nog (@mmegwiesee) May 13, 2020

Can you explain how it was funny? — Adam Justice *$4.99 OF and AVN* (@RealAdamJustice) May 13, 2020

i mean ur right to a degree but sex crimes aren’t a joke. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — little peach 🌿🍑 (@_plantmama) May 13, 2020

No really lol, these are people selling a product (naked pictures of themselves) …he’s joking about offering them for free lol that’s not revenge porn it’s literally called bootlegging …if they were private pictures that’s one thing, but they are not — The Deodorant Guy (@freshraver) May 13, 2020

I posted a comment about this in wobble buds but the thread was taken down. I have nothing but love and respect for you guys and want to support the official merch in any way I can. — Jess✨ (@jessmleach) May 13, 2020

Just like people stealing from them by putting their logo on stuff and selling it right? — Towelie (@AreYouRollin) May 13, 2020

exactly. only a pos would condone harassment towards SWers. and it’s never okay to when you have a larger platform + fan base and can more easily influence others. — M ♡ (@mauracat_) May 13, 2020

LITERALLY PEOPLE ARE SO SO SO SOOOOOOO FUCKIN SENSITIVE, it’s hard to make a joke and people not get offended and want to “cancel” you. they’re ridiculous and if they’re that sensitive that your joke offended then, they can move tf on and not support you, you ain’t need them🙏🏻 — Wook Andrew 🧙🏻‍♂️ (@frozerosee) May 13, 2020

In any case why is it ok to attack sex workers who literally did nothing to them?? Like go after the actual people selling bootleg merch. Y’all talking about how it’s not pLuR to hate on them for their shitty joke while being ok with a joke that spreads hate🤦🏽‍♀️ — smth edgy (@meta_paranoia) May 13, 2020

Idk what he did and idc i love him — 𝕓𝕒𝕓𝕪 𝕤𝕥𝕖𝕧 ♡ (@stevvii_) May 13, 2020

so bootleg merch and nude photos are the same thing? — little peach 🌿🍑 (@_plantmama) May 13, 2020

i’m not coming at u i’m just-

i understand why they’re upset about the bootleg merch.

but is a literal sex crime the way to go about getting it to stop? — little peach 🌿🍑 (@_plantmama) May 13, 2020

Griz provides an example of how GWN could have handled the issue, though we recognize not ever creative will have the same mentality.

