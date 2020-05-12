We’re more than two months into COVID-19 lockdowns, and festivals are still just now making the decision to cancel/postpone. The latest to make the decision is Camp Bisco, originally scheduled for July 9-11.





The festival posted an update yesterday announcing the “reschedule,” which is really a 2020 cancellation but said otherwise for legal reasons.

“We are extremely saddened by this decision, but the safety of the festival goers, artists, crews and staff is our number one priority.”

Like other cancellations, passes for 2020 will remain valid for 2021. Refunds are also being offered, but must be requested before Wednesday, June 10.

Photo via Camp Bisco