Yesterday, The Neptunes cryptically announced their return on social media — and today deadmau5 confirms they have a forthcoming collaboration together.





Ready or not, “Pomegranate” is coming. Though we don’t have an official release date, we’ll settle with the track title and artwork for now.

The Neptunes never really left, however — Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo have remained active through the years, producing music and collaborating with practically every reputable artist under the sun. In recent years, their list of credits includes productions for Calvin Harris, Rae Sremmurd, Gesaffelstein, Solange and many, many more.

However, it’s been since 2003 when they dropped their debut album The Neptunes Present… Clones.

deadamu5 x The Neptunes

Photo via Virisa Young for Insomniac Events