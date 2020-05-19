Mike Posner reveals he’s sitting on some unfinished work with Avicii, which makes him feel “grateful and sad at the same time.”





It’s no surprise the two have worked together, as their professional relationship runs much deeper than that famous line — I took a pill in Ibiza to show Avicii I was cool. At least one of their collaborations has already leaked and Posner has plenty more where that came from.

All these unfinished songs I have with Avicii on my computer 🙁 ….makes me feel grateful and sad at the same time. — mikeposner (@MikePosner) May 19, 2020

Posner previously revealed in an interview, “Tim always liked my stuff and my writing. So he would always — every 6 months or so — send me some tracks he was working on, and ask me to write to them. He actually sent me ‘Levels.'”

While much of this unreleased work has yet to see the light of day, fans are still hoping it gets finished and released at some capacity. Avicii’s posthumous album TIM was finished and released after his death.

Also, we just dug up this video and it’s giving us chills. RIP.

Avicii Tribute by Mike Posner – “I Took A Pill In Ibiza” Live @ Coachella

