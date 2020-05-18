The new series White Lines, out now on Netflix, is a murder mystery set in one of the top electronic locations in the world: Ibiza. In the show, our main protagonist Zoe Walker leaves her quiet life behind to investigate her brother’s disappearance 20 years ago in Ibiza, where she quickly heads down a “decadent and dangerous path.”





White Lines cast includes Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Laura Haddock as Zoe, as well as Marta Milans, Juan Diego Botto, Nuno Lopes, Daniel Mays, and Angela Griffin. It comes from the creative mind of Álex Pina, writer of the popular Netflix crime thriller Money Heist.

From the trailer, the show will have a little bit of everything, from drama, to levity, to mystery, murder, and dancing, and more. Check out the trailer below and stream it now on Netflix.