Chromeo Announce Official Release of “QUARANTINE CASANOVA” EP

Not long after quarantine began, Chromeo started putting up funk-themed quarantine anthems on their Instagram. The infectious groove and obviously relevant content of the songs garnered the clips intense interest among existing fans and new ones alike.





Now, the duo is officially releasing all the songs made for fun as a full EP, plus instrumentals.

Song titles include such bops as “Clorox Wipe,” “Stay In Bed (And Do Nothing), and “‘Roni Got Me Stressed Out.” The full EP is out June 5.

Check out all their previews below.

Photo via Rukes.com