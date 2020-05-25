Not long after quarantine began, Chromeo started putting up funk-themed quarantine anthems on their Instagram. The infectious groove and obviously relevant content of the songs garnered the clips intense interest among existing fans and new ones alike.
Now, the duo is officially releasing all the songs made for fun as a full EP, plus instrumentals.
Song titles include such bops as “Clorox Wipe,” “Stay In Bed (And Do Nothing), and “‘Roni Got Me Stressed Out.” The full EP is out June 5.
Check out all their previews below.
View this post on Instagram
As promised! Quaran-tune number 3, this is for all the ppl who feel pressured to be productive during this time…remember there’s nothing wrong with putzing in bed all day! Hope this makes you dance and smile. Sidebar, more than 1000 comments and we’re releasing all these as an EP, let’s hear it 👇🏼 EDIT: we need 1500 comments now, let’s do it! 🤘🏼
Photo via Rukes.com