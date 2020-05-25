There’s no better weekend for techno music than Memorial Day Weekend, typically reserved for Movement Music Festival in Detroit. Although the festival can’t take place as planned this year, the music hasn’t stopped.





Eric Prydz has dropped one of the most anticipated releases of the weekend with his new Cirez D two-pack featuring official versions of “Valborg” and “The Raid.” Because fans have been hearing the tracks play out during live shows and the producer’s own EPIC Radio for some time, the release is welcomed with open arms.

Melodic and mysterious would be two ways to describe “Valborg” and “The Raid,” which compliment each other, but also stand fully on their own. The joint release is out now exclusively on Beatport via Mouseville Records.

Get ’em for your collection here.

Cirez D – “Valborg” / “The Raid” Out Now

Photo via Rukes.com