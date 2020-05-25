Home

Madeon celebrates a milestone today as he marks 10 years since he uploaded his very first original. After over a decade of making music, the producer has a lot behind him to be proud of and a bright future ahead.


Tracing back his early work on SoundCloud, we’ve rediscovered “For You,” a funky, fresh production for its time with playful progression and a four on the floor groove. The song amassed 1.08 million plays on the platform, but more importantly, the track put Madeon on his creative path.

He was making music long before he uploaded “For You,” however. “The Time Has Come” was technically the first track a young Madeon uploaded onto MySpace back in 2016 — but the tweet below is going by the 2010 timeline.

Today, Madeon reflects on 10 years of making music…

And encourages everyone to tap into their inner creativity…

Revisit “For You” below and take Madeon’s advice — you never know what could come as a result of exploring these creative outlets.

Madeon – For You

 

Photo Credit: Jack McKain