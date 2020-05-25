Three very different bass artists collaborated and have a new track coming out this Friday: NGHTMRE x Subtronics ft. Boogie T, “Nuclear Bass Face,” is out May 29.





Subtronics just posted a teaser of the track and it has a little bit of everyone in it. Boogie T’s quasi-reggae style vocal and build, with Subtronics’ out of this world bass design and NGHTMRE’s hard hitting production all roll up into one brilliant package on this one.

Come back Friday to hear the full thing!