Nashville, otherwise known as Music City, is set to reopen live music venues this week.





Moving forward, bars and restaurants, including venues located downtown on Broadway, will be allowed to host live performers on stage. However, no more than two people may appear on stage at once. Other safety precautions are to be put in place, including the sanitization of equipment between performances.

Here’s the kicker though — there is no dancefloor, as social distancing must be enforced.

Nashville’s Phase 2 allows restaurants and retailers to reopen at 75% capacity. Under these guidelines, performers and customers must keep 10 feet of distance between themselves. Phase 2 also allows gatherings of 25 or fewer people for weddings, parties, meetings, etc.

A statement from the mayor’s office reads: “This Monday, May 25th, we will move on to Phase 2 of reopening Nashville. All public health metrics have shown satisfactory results.”

Nashville’s Metro Public Health Department recently confirmed 26 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases in Davidson County to 4,530.

Source: Digital Music News | Photo: Wikimedia Commons