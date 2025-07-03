[UNVRS] Ibiza announces 3 venue closing party with Ushuaïa Ibiza & Hï Ibiza

In an unprecedented announcement, [UNVRS] shared the news of a groundbreaking season closing party featuring three iconic Ibiza venues.

The closing party which is aptly titled THE TRILOGY, is set to unite Hï Ibiza, Ushuaïa Ibiza and [UNVRS] over two days across one weekend. From 11 – 12 October, THE TRILOGY promises to light up Ibiza with a never before seen experience.

The announcement has created a phenomenal buzz online (as expected), and although no lineup or headliners have been revealed yet, this is gearing up to be another historical Ibiza showcase.

On social media, [UNVRS] shared; “Three clubs. Two days. One historic weekend. Introducing 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗟𝗢𝗚𝗬 – a Closing Party takeover across 3 iconic venues: Ushuaïa Ibiza, Hï Ibiza and [UNVRS].On October 11 & 12, we unite for something Ibiza has never seen before.” Get your tickets HERE

