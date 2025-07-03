Dark Mode Light Mode
Tomorrowland and Insomniac unveil star-studded lineup for 'UNITY' debut weekend at the Sphere
[UNVRS] Ibiza announces 3 venue closing party with Ushuaïa Ibiza & Hï Ibiza

July 3, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Photo by Kei Scampa

In an unprecedented announcement, [UNVRS] shared the news of a groundbreaking season closing party featuring three iconic Ibiza venues.

The closing party which is aptly titled THE TRILOGY, is set to unite Hï Ibiza, Ushuaïa Ibiza and [UNVRS] over two days across one weekend. From 11 – 12 October, THE TRILOGY promises to light up Ibiza with a never before seen experience.

The announcement has created a phenomenal buzz online (as expected), and although no lineup or headliners have been revealed yet, this is gearing up to be another historical Ibiza showcase.  

On social media, [UNVRS] shared; “Three clubs. Two days. One historic weekend. Introducing 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗟𝗢𝗚𝗬 – a Closing Party takeover across 3 iconic venues: Ushuaïa Ibiza, Hï Ibiza and [UNVRS].On October 11 & 12, we unite for something Ibiza has never seen before.” Get your tickets HERE

THE TRILOGY / [UNVRS] Facebook

Follow [UNVRS]:

Instagram – Facebook – X

Follow Ushuaïa Ibiza:

X – Instagram – TikTok – Facebook

Follow Hï Ibiza:

X – Instagram – TikTok – Facebook

