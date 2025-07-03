Dark Mode Light Mode
Tomorrowland and Insomniac unveil star-studded lineup for ‘UNITY’ debut weekend at the Sphere

July 3, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

The electronic music world is buzzing as Tomorrowland and Insomniac pull back the curtain on the headline acts for the debut weekend of UNITY; their new immersive experience set to light up the Vegas Sphere.

Chase & Status, Kaskade and Eli Brown will headline each of the opening nights from 29 – 31 August, giving the audience the time of their lives. This is the first wave of artist announcements, for what promises to be a next-level collaboration between two of dance music’s biggest brands. 

UNITY is set to be a complete game-changer in the EDM world. The multisensory experience will feature 360° visuals, original orchestration and immersive, unifying worlds. On the UnityxSphere website their slogan states; ‘Multisensory Adventure Where The Worlds of Insomniac and Tomorrowland Become One’.

Tickets for the opening weekend are sold out, however there are still tickets available for 19 -20 September, 26 -27 September and 17-18 October. Secure your tickets HERE

 

July 3, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

