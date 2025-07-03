Dark Mode Light Mode
Armin van Buuren and Martin Garrix announced as headliners for UNTOLD Dubai 

July 3, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
UNTOLD Dubai / UNTOLD Dubai Facebook

Dubai’s mega festival UNTOLD returns to the iconic city this November! 

Over the past two days the festival has shared the massive news that Martin Garrix and Armin van Buuren will be headlining this year’s edition. Since the first installment last year, the festival was dubbed “The Best Festival Of The Year”, after offering a festival experience like no other across four days. 

Martin Garrix was crowned the world’s number 1 DJ last year in DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJ’s chart, marking the fifth time the producer and DJ reached the number 1 spot. Additionally, Armin Van Buuren was voted the world’s number 1 Trance DJ last year. 

The festival is set to take place from 6 – 9 November at the Dubai Parks & Resorts. This year promises to be the festival’s biggest edition so far, while last year saw over 185 000 people in attendance. 

UNTOLD Dubai haven’t announced any other acts on the lineup yet, but we’ll keep you updated as soon as the news drops! Get your tickets HERE

Follow UNTOLD Dubai:

Website Instagram 

July 3, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

