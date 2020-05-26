Diplo has become one of the most prolific artists in the current quarantine streaming era, hopping on streams left and right and playing music out to tens of thousands of digital fans weekly. During just one of these streams, he casually dropped a massive new Major Lazer collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Mr Eazi.





This isn’t the first time Major Lazer has collaborated with either artist, bringing Nicki on for “Run Up” with partynextdoor in 2017 and Mr Eazi on “Tied Up” with Raye & Jake Gosling in 2018. Having the both of them together on the same track, however, is definitely cause for pricking our ears up.

The clip, posted by a Nicki Minaj fan account, is unfortunately very short. While we can hear Nicki’s distinct vocals, Mr Eazi doesn’t show up so we’ll have to wait for the full track to get a full picture of what the collaboration has to offer.

Check out the clip below!

MAJOR LAZER x NICKI MINAJ x MR EAZI. COMING SOON! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3ZqCKWCS5p — NMLite (@NMLite_) May 24, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com