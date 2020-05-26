Ahead of Lady Gaga‘s Chromatica release, she’s dropping her go-to Spotify playlist with BloodPop to get you in the mood to dance!





Gaga kicks it all off with an intro, “Countdown to Chromatica,” followed by the album’s latest single “Rain On Me” with Ariana Grande, which both Boys Noize and Tchami played a part in. The new Vitaclub (Bloodpop x BURNS) Warehouse Remix of “Stupid Love” is also included.

Running 77 tracks deep and nearly 7 hours long, the playlist offers a wide spectrum of dance/pop crossovers and music that inspired the album. The playlist boasts selects from Moby, Mall Grab, Skream, and so many more, and also includes productions from collaborators Axwell and Tchami.

Listen below and check back here Friday to listen in full when the album drops!

Welcome to Chromatica

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Photo by Auden Bui, courtesy of Coachella