Ellie Goulding isn’t your typical EDM artist — in fact, she’s not really an EDM artist at all. But after collaborating with Skrillex and Calvin Harris, and being remixed by Bassnectar and pretty much everyone else under the sun, no one has earned an honorable mention as much as her.





Her last album, Delirium, came out five years ago, but that changes this July with her newest album, Brightest Blue. The album will be 13 tracks in length, plus an extended 5-track semi-EP including her released singles “Worry About Me” with blackbear, “Hate Me” with Juice WRLD, and “Close To Me” with Diplo and Swae Lee.

It’s out in full on July 17. You can find your pre-order method of choice here.

Tracklist

1 Start [feat. serpentwithfeet]

2 Power

3 How Deep Is Too Deep

4 Cyan

5 Love I’m Given

6 New Heights

7 Ode To Myself

8 Woman

9 Tides

10 Wine Drunk

11 Bleach [Explicit]

12 Flux

13 Brightest Blue

Disc 2

1 Overture

2 Worry About Me [Explicit] with blackbear

3 Slow Grenade [feat. Lauv]

4 Close To Me [Explicit] with Diplo & Swae Lee

5 Hate Me with Juice WRLD

Photo courtesy of Coachella