Sunset Music Festival will not be happening as planned this summer. Instead, organizers are pushing back Tampa’s signature event until this holiday season.





A statement is provided via the fest’s official website: We knew it was a longshot AND we really wanted us all to be together – but the window has closed on the ability to put on a safe festival on the Fourth of July weekend.

Thinking outside the box, a special edition of the festival will take place in late December — Sunset 2.0: The Gift Edition. The event will be held at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, December 26 and Sunday 27, 2020.

Sunset 2020 ticketholders have the option to be fully refunded or automatically trade for The Gift Edition. Those who keep their tickets for December will get extra perks and a chance at lowest rate tickets for their friends.

Sunset continues: We acknowledge this is not what any of us wanted to hear, but we need to take all necessary precautions under these unprecedented times. We love you and we cannot wait to get back to the party, in a safe environment along with the quality of operations and production that you come to expect from us.

Photo via Rukes.com