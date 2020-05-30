Diplo is taking quarantine quite well, by all metrics. On top of weekly (or even more frequent) live streams as well as his first country album out now, he’s also making his character debut in a new film out, The High Note.





The producer/DJ has made appearances in film before, most recently playing a small part as himself in the Detective Pikachu film. But this marks his first character and speaking role in a motion picture, playing record producer Richie ‘R. Dubs’ Williams.

“The character is a version of what I am; a way cheesier version,” explains the real-life producer, DJ and songwriter, in the production notes.

The High Note is the story of Grace Davis, played by Tracee Ellis Ross, “a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights.” Like many movies of its kind, the main conflict involves Davis’ manager who “presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie [her overworked assistant] and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever.”

In an interview with ET!, Ellis Ross said of Diplo, “He’s so funny. I called him to show him the final film and he’s like, ‘How’s it going? You think I’m going to get an Oscar?’ And I said, ‘I don’t think so, Wes. I don’t think they give Oscars to comedies.’ And he was like, ‘Ahh, good point. All right, should we do a drama?’ And then he proceeded to pitch me a movie where he is Mozart and The Rock is Beethoven. And I was like, ‘And Kevin Hart could be Salieri!’ And he was like, ‘Who that?’ I was like, ‘Never mind.'”

You can watch the film on demand on streaming services now — check out a clip of Diplo’s performance below.