Marshmello is fed up with the ongoing protests and racial injustice.





Although the DJ/producer rarely uses his platform to speak out, enough is enough. Marshmello says he’s reached his “tipping point” and gives a statement below in a series of tweets.

He writes, “black culture and influence play a big part in the music i make. the systematic racism and injustices that the black community face on a daily basis is something that no white person can relate to or begin to understand.”

“it is up to us to bring justice for George Floyd and the countless others who lost their lives and ultimately bring this hateful racist complex crumbling to the ground.”

He ends his message with a call to action for his 2.3 million followers — “if you are a real fan of mine you will do your part to stand up and join us. #justiceforgeorgefloyd #BLACKLIVESMATTER“

