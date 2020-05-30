Grimes is selling her soul, literally, for the sake of art.





The pop star plans on selling drawings, prints, photographs, and other artwork she’s made over the past 10 years for an upcoming show, Selling Out. One of the most peculiar pieces, according to Bloomberg, is also titled Selling Out — described as “a legal document whereby the purchaser acquires a percentage of Grimes’s soul.”

“I didn’t want anyone to buy it, so I said we should just make it $10 million and then it probably won’t sell,” Grimes divulged. But then, “the deeper we got with it, the more philosophically interesting it became.”

“Also, I really wanted to collaborate with my lawyer on art,” she added. “The idea of fantastical art in the form of legal documents just seems very intriguing to me.”

Grimes has decided to take the “best offer” for her soul.

Source: Bloomberg