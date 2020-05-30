Louis The Child & Whethan Drop New Remix Of Rich The Kid & Kendrick Lamar

Louis The Child are on the way to releasing their debut album, but they’re not sticking to solely album singles. With only weeks to go until the full album release, they just released a new collaborative remix with Whethan for Rich The Kid & Kendrick Lamar’s “New Freezer.”





LTC explains, “We made this for fun and played it out a bunch on tour since 2018. Now it’s yours!”

It’s wildly different than what either artist is working on for their own respective albums and perfectly reflects the purpose of live play and the 2018 sound.

Check it out below!

Photo by Galen Oakes / ESPN Images