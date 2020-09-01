Armin van Buuren‘s Rising Star alias returns with an extravagant new trance single featuring a stunning vocal performance form Cari.

“The Voice” is a dazzling, high-energy display of the superstar DJ’s side project, which we last heard from in 2019 with “Cosmos” featuring Alexandra Badoi. Channeling that same immaculate main stage presence, the new single stands on its own, while perfectly complimenting the Rising Star sound.

Armin van Buuren has kept busy with his iconic A State Of Trance Radio, featuring progressive and trance hand selects by the man himself. ASOT has helped define dance music for years and this new release makes it very apparent there’s no slowing down for Armin.

Listen here and get a taste of Armin van Buuren Presents: Rising Star!

Rising Star (Armin van Buuren) – The Voice ft. Cari

Stream/Download: ARMD1555.lnk.to/TheVoiceTO

Photo via Rukes.com