Yesterday, Miami Police revealed the tragic news that DJ Erick Morillo had been found dead at his Miami Beach home. He was 49.

Creator of the viral and popular song “I Like To Move It” that was featured in the movie Madagascar, his life in the weeks before his death was mired by accusations of sexual assault and a rape kit that tested positive for his DNA. He voluntarily turned himself in to Miami Beach PD last week and was apparently allowed to return home thereafter.

Cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Given the complicated nature of his life and sudden death, many in the EDM community have not wished him rest in peace. On the other hand, a considerable amount of DJs who worked with him over his many years in the industry have written touching statements on his influence and life previously.

😢 @ErickMorillo, may you Rest In Peace. One of the best djs I've ever seen. You inspired me so much as this picture is clearly showing. Thank you for opening doors for so many of us. I’m gonna miss those long nights i used to spend in the DJ booth with you 15 years ago. pic.twitter.com/XJqEFCRBVZ — David Guetta (@davidguetta) September 2, 2020

not enough characters on twitter to describe how devastated we are by this huge lost y’all. sleep well king we’ll never forget how much you’ve helped us coming up and all the genuine love you always showed no matter what. 💔💔💔 Rest In Peace brother love you man @ErickMorillo pic.twitter.com/JWgQnVXTd2 — TheMartinezBrothers (@themartinezbros) September 1, 2020

You taught me what house music was…. and you gave me a chance without any hesitation or judgement… RIP BIG BRO 🙏🏾❤️ @ErickMorillo pic.twitter.com/5PabUkhp1H — CARNAGE (@djcarnage) September 1, 2020

We lost another legend. Rest In Peace, @ErickMorillo. ♥️ — Sam Feldt (@SamFeldtMusic) September 1, 2020

Sad News 🙁 A True Legend. Erick Morillo RIP. — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) September 1, 2020

Very sad to learn of the passing of @ErickMorillo – we first met in New York early 90’s he became a firm favourite guest on my Dance Anthems shows from late 90’s and was always smiling when I met him – such sad news RIP Erick — Dave Pearce (@dj_davepearce) September 1, 2020

He obviously had his demons & fought his battles over the years and god knows what he’s been going through over the last few weeks since the allegations but what ever he was accused of, whatever he is alleged to have done, this should not have been the end, I can’t believe it. pic.twitter.com/0QqchTRoEi — Danny Howard (@dannyhowarddj) September 1, 2020

Man.. What loss.. Rest in peace @ErickMorillo — Dyro (@Dyro) September 1, 2020

So sad to hear about Erick Morillo. By no means perfect & obvs a troubled soul but what a sad ending to such an incredible career. I wouldnt be a DJ if not for watching him play back in that golden Subliminal / Sondos / subliminal Soul era & he was always very kind to me. R.I.P — DOORLY (@doorlydj) September 1, 2020

Erick Morillo… wtffffffff. — Hannah Wants (@hannah_wants) September 1, 2020

2020 can go F–k itself. Rest peacefully to the amazing @ErickMorillo Love you brother. @sxmElectro — Geronimo on the radio (@GeronimoBPM) September 1, 2020

Still, perhaps Zel McCarthy, previous editor at Billboard, Vice, and more, said it best: