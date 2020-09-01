Miami Police are reportedly investigating the death of DJ Erick Morillo, 49, 3-time winner of “Best International DJ” and creator of the song “I Like To Move It,” popularized by the movie Madagascar.

The news broke via TMZ, whose sources in law enforcement informed them of the investigation. It has since been confirmed by Local 10 News in Miami Beach.

They write, “Officers say they received a 911 call at 10:42 a.m to 5660 La Gorce Drive. Detectives are on scene and in the preliminary stages of the investigation, Miami Beach Public Information Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said in an email.”

Last month, Morillo turned himself in to Miami Beach Police on charges of sexual assault stemming from an incident in December 2019.