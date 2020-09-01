New Jersey is reopening indoor music venues this Friday.

Per the new order from Gov. Phil Murphy, indoor performance hot spots, including theaters, select nightclubs, concert venues and more can begin reopening as of September 4th with limited capacity. Social distancing practices and face masks will be required with capacity capped at 150 people or 25%.

Gov. Murphy said:

We have been working hard for several months now to get to this point and after the pullback from our initial early July target date we committed that we would not put ourselves in a similar position again and that we would not allow for indoor dining to resume until we had confidence that we would move forward. I am proud that we are doing this today so that our restaurants can welcome patrons to their dining rooms for the long holiday weekend.

New Jersey music venues shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak — and soon enough they’ll begin welcoming guests again over Labor Day weekend.

The exception is venues with dance floors, which will reportedly have to remain closed. Venues with seating and food service will have an easier time reopening.

☑️Each showing, and each theater in a multi-plex, will be subject to capacity limits

☑️If you have four screens, each screen will be held to the lesser of 25% capacity or 150 people — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 31, 2020

Source: NBC New York, app