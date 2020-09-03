Earlier this week, we learned that Nicky Romero was to debut a new alias called Monocule that was going to show off a deeper side of his music. Today, the first single from the project dropped, “Time To Save” with Tim van Werd and Mosimann.

“Time To Save” is a smooth, sultry house tune that foregoes much of the main stage appeal that Nicky is known for. The bassline is beautiful and restrained with over the top vocals that never overshadow. Drums pulse and pound to create a catchy rhythm that is perfect.

The only complaint some might have is that the track isn’t necessarily that memorable or adventurous. Though, that’s not always necessary. Every new piece of music doesn’t have to be the next “Toulouse” or “Throwin’ Elbows” — sometimes, and this is important, an artist just creates for the sake of creation. If Nicky needed to get this out, we’re here to listen.

Check out “Time To Save” below!

