It’s been 10 years since Pendulum released their last new music, Immersion. Since then, the group has reunited at Ultra in 2016 and then gone on to tour with the full band, as well as its three founding members, Rob Swire, Gareth McGrillen, and Paul Harding, as Pendulum Trinity.

Now, the group is almost certainly gearing up for the release of their first new music in a decade.

At least two new songs were previewed during Pendulum’s live tour: “Driver” and “Nothing For Free.” Both songs have recently been getting copyright strikes for YouTube videos recorded during these live sets, indicating at the time that something could have been on the horizon. Now, a cryptic post on social media likely indicates the rumors are true: new Pendulum music is coming.

Normally, a post like the one below could mean anything from a new tour to new merch to new music. But there’s no touring, Pendulum hasn’t released merch in ages, so occam’s razor abides given past evidence.

No other information has been given or seen about the group or its releases, so at this point, it’s a waiting game. But it seems that the timeline is moving up and we should be hearing about something soon. Until then, listen again to Immersion, In Silico, and Hold Your Colour as we await this momentous return.

