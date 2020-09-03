So far, Couch Lands has brought the bass and it’s brought the heat. But since we’ve been stuck at home and the time for Bass Canyon has come and gone, with Lost Lands supposed to be coming up, it’s time to really make things hot.

A Lost Lands edition of Couch Lands is coming September 25 & 26 with a lineup still TBD. What we do know is that Excision will be reprising his headliner role for the event and it’s going to be a “very special set.” What does that mean? Who knows. But when Ex says it, we listen.

Mark your calendars!

The moment you've been waiting for – Couch Lands returns AND I have a very special set for you! See you on September 25th & 26th for two full days of music 🙂 Follow https://t.co/Sjo3W9BrVV to get notified when we're live! pic.twitter.com/3qNuWwga5Z — Excision (@Excision) September 3, 2020

Photo via Oh Dag Yo