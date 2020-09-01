Nicky Romero is teasing a new alias: Monocule.

The superstar DJ/producer low key announced the news via his official Instagram account, tagging a newly established profile, @monocule. As the bio reveals, the project is taking on “the deeper side of @nickyromero.”

Fellow DJs Calvin Harris, Martin Garrix, David Guetta and more have recently debuted side projects (though Garrix debuted YTRAM years ago, he just released the project’s debut single in 2020), which allow them to share an entirely different side of their artistry. Same goes for Nicky Romero and his newfound path with Monocule.

As we await new music, enjoy Nicky’s latest — a reboot of “Toulouse” — right here, with an edit that rivals the original.

Nicky Romero Is Monocule

Photo via Rukes.com