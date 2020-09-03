Amsterdam Dance Event, like so many other events this year, has been affected by COVID-19. What was once a sprawling, week-long, city-wide event has turned into a shell of its former self as it grapples with the realities of our current pandemic. Still, the conference is looking ahead and already planning on opening a few “COVID-proof seated concerts” during the week.

A statement from ADE yesterday said their team “has worked hard to be able to deliver the best possible ADE experience while ensuring public health and government guidelines.” They’ve also worked with city council to make sure all the parties are above board and within health guidelines.

The first confirmed participating venues include Bimhuis, Concertgebouw, Melkweg, Paradiso and Paradiso Noord. More venues will be announced throughout the coming weeks, as well as the full program and ticket info.

As for what “COVID-proof” means, we’re skeptical. Remember that Don Diablo said the same thing about his performance in Germany. Though no COVID cases have been traced back to the event — or at least weren’t publicized — calling anything “COVID-proof” is a precarious rhetoric.

If you’re missing a normal ADE in 2020, there might still be an opportunity for a reduced experience, but an experience nonetheless. Learn more here.

H/T EDM.com | Photo via