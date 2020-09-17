A glorious day it is! Not only did Pendulum release their first new song in 10 years, “Driver,” earlier this morning, they’ve just dropped the second of the day with beautiful vocals from Rob Swire.

Of course, “Driver” had some vocals from Rob, but nothing like “Nothing For Free.” One of the first new pieces of music teased during their short European tour after their reunion at Ultra in 2016, it arrives in stark contrast to the track released earlier today. Rather than a tear out drum & bass banger, it’s more similar in tone to “Tempest” or “Crush.”

But even then, Pendulum proves that they are continually evolving and pushing new boundaries for themselves. “Nothing For Free” is in a world all its own — it’s brilliantly anthemic, powerful, and still 100% on brand. Then again, how can anything with Rob’s vocals be considered “off” brand in the first place?

Though the likelihood of more music on the horizon is very high, there’s been no mention of future releases. Yet.

In the meantime, the world has two new Pendulum songs for the first time in 10 years. That calls for a glass of champagne, or maybe something a bit stronger. Listen to “Nothing For Free” below!

Photo via Rukes.com