Before today, it had been 10 years since Pendulum last released new, original music. But that all ends with “Driver,” the first of two singles landing this week.

There’s so much that could be said about this track — the fact that it feels like Pendulum hasn’t missed a step, that it’s such an unapologetic, tear out drum & bass banger, that the production on it is so unbelievably clean. But it all boils down to one of the greatest drum & bass outfits in history releasing their first new song in a decade. Whatever I can say about the track itself will never top that. It’s only icing on the cake at this point that it’s actually phenomenal.

Listen to “Driver” from Pendulum below, and stay tuned for the radio premiere of “Nothing For Free” later today, and the music video premiere tomorrow!