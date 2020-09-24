It’s been a long time since Alison Wonderland last released an original track, the last one being “Time” with Quix in August 2019. Now, she’s back with her first solo original since April 2019, entitled, “Bad Things.”
Of course there have been many bad things that have happened in 2020, but Alison reminds us not to become infatuated with them and remember the good times, as well. After the opening salvo of singing, it drops into a flurry of synths and melody in a very Flume-esque way meets Ellie Goulding.
Fuck me up on a spiritual level, indeed.
Check out the new Alison Wonderland, “Bad Things,” below!
Alison Wonderland – Bad Things [Lyrics]
I won’t make my bed tonight
Cause I don’t feel like sleeping tight
Wanna ask if you’re alright
But I need some time
I need some time
It’s a cold place
It’s a rat race
It’s a long face in the dark
It’s a fake smile
Is it worthwhile
When you lose half of your heart
Don’t fall in love with the bad things
Remind me why I am still alive
I am still alive
Don’t fall in love with the bad things
Remind me why I am still alive
Don’t fall in love with the bad things
Remind me why I am still alive
I am still alive
Don’t fall in love with the bad things
Remind me why I am still alive
Photo via Gilbert Sanchez