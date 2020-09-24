It’s been a long time since Alison Wonderland last released an original track, the last one being “Time” with Quix in August 2019. Now, she’s back with her first solo original since April 2019, entitled, “Bad Things.”

Of course there have been many bad things that have happened in 2020, but Alison reminds us not to become infatuated with them and remember the good times, as well. After the opening salvo of singing, it drops into a flurry of synths and melody in a very Flume-esque way meets Ellie Goulding.

Fuck me up on a spiritual level, indeed.

Check out the new Alison Wonderland, “Bad Things,” below!

Alison Wonderland – Bad Things [Lyrics]

I won’t make my bed tonight

Cause I don’t feel like sleeping tight

Wanna ask if you’re alright

But I need some time

I need some time

It’s a cold place

It’s a rat race

It’s a long face in the dark

It’s a fake smile

Is it worthwhile

When you lose half of your heart

Don’t fall in love with the bad things

Remind me why I am still alive

I am still alive

Don’t fall in love with the bad things

Remind me why I am still alive

Don’t fall in love with the bad things

Remind me why I am still alive

I am still alive

Don’t fall in love with the bad things

Remind me why I am still alive

Photo via Gilbert Sanchez