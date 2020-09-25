Oh, to be in Ohio this weekend at the real Lost Lands… unfortunately, other things got in the way and we’ll have to wait another year to be back at Legend Valley. Thankfully, Couch Lands is back this weekend with a full Lost Lands edition featuring the best of the best on the lineup and we can’t wait to see what they have in store.
On today’s first day, catch sets from Excision, SWARM, Modestep, Virtual Riot, and more. Watch it all via Twitch below and scroll down for today’s set times!
Excision 9pm PT | 12am ET
Virtual Riot 8pm PT | 11pm ET
Barely Alive 7pm PT | 10pm ET
Kai Wachi 6pm PT | 9pm ET
Modestep 5pm PT | 8pm ET
Habstrakt 4pm PT | 7pm ET
Hekler 3pm PT | 6pm ET
Hydraulix 2pm PT | 5pm ET
Samplifire 1pm PT | 4pm ET
Level Up 12pm PT | 3pm ET
Swarm 11am PT | 2pm ET
Photo via Jake West Photo for Lost Lands