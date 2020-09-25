Oh, to be in Ohio this weekend at the real Lost Lands… unfortunately, other things got in the way and we’ll have to wait another year to be back at Legend Valley. Thankfully, Couch Lands is back this weekend with a full Lost Lands edition featuring the best of the best on the lineup and we can’t wait to see what they have in store.

On today’s first day, catch sets from Excision, SWARM, Modestep, Virtual Riot, and more. Watch it all via Twitch below and scroll down for today’s set times!

Excision 9pm PT | 12am ET

Virtual Riot 8pm PT | 11pm ET

Barely Alive 7pm PT | 10pm ET

Kai Wachi 6pm PT | 9pm ET

Modestep 5pm PT | 8pm ET

Habstrakt 4pm PT | 7pm ET

Hekler 3pm PT | 6pm ET

Hydraulix 2pm PT | 5pm ET

Samplifire 1pm PT | 4pm ET

Level Up 12pm PT | 3pm ET

Swarm 11am PT | 2pm ET

Photo via Jake West Photo for Lost Lands