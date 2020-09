KSHMR revealed his new alias, Dreamz, nearly two months ago. Now, he’s back with the second single from the project featuring frequent collaborator, Karra, “Anywhere You Wanna Go.”

In this single, he distances himself even further from the KSHMR name with a sultry, melodic pop tune with warm guitar plucks and some stripped down production. Done away with are the huge, mainstage synths, replaced by funky bassline and a beautiful, catchy melody.

Check out “Anywhere You Wanna Go” from Dreamz below!