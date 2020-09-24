FIFA is coming out with its next video game installment, FIFA 21, in just a couple weeks. Along with its usual gameplay content, its also introducing the new Volta Mode (kinda like FIFA Street) with a selection of Groundbreakers, including Diplo.

“From São Paulo to Sydney, show off your style on the streets in more than 20 footballing playgrounds across six continents. Build your unique male or female player, equip them with the freshest streetwear, then take on the world, one court at a time.” – FIFA

You can choose hair, facial features, height, tattoos and more as you create your male or female avatar. Then pick your gear from the latest streetwear and boundary-breaking apparel before flaunting your one of a kind look on the streets for the world to see.

Or, choose from a selection of huge names from the worlds of football, music, fashion, and beyond, from Kylian Mbappé to Diplo, Anthony Joshua to Eric Cantona, to add fresh talent to your squad each week in VOLTA FEATURED BATTLES.

Check out the trailer below.