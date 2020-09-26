Without knowing what to expect going into the Lost Lands edition of Couch Lands yesterday, apart from sheer awesomeness, tens of thousands of viewers throughout the day were blown away by top-tier sets from amazing artists and absolutely insane production. Of course, the headlining set from Lost Lands’ founder Excision to end the night was icing on an otherwise already delicious cake, not to mention the reveal of his new label, Subsidia.

Today, we can expect more of the same and more with a selection of artists that are either blowing up right now or just leave our faces melted on the floor — or both. Sullivan King, who has played every year of Lost Lands, rounds out tonight’s festivities, with Yookie, Jantsen, Chime, Hi I’m Ghost, Ray Volpe, Tynan, Lick, Jeanie, and Jinx also providing the heaviest of beats throughout the day.

Watch the live stream below and scroll down for set times! Get your dino onesie on, settle in, and let’s rage.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sullivan King 9pm PT | 12am ET

Yookie 8pm PT | 11pm ET

Jantsen 7pm PT | 10pm ET

Chime 6:10pm PT | 9:10pm ET

Hi I’m Ghost 5:10pm PT | 8:10pm ET

Ray Volpe 4:10pm PT | 7:10pm ET

Tynan 3:15pm PT | 6:15pm ET

Lick 2:30pm PT | 5:30pm ET

Jeanie 1:30pm PT | 4:30pm ET

Jinx 12:30pm PT | 3:30pm ET

Photo via Rukes.com