Names you know… Sullivan King, Wooli, Computa. Names you might not… iFeature, LOUIEJAYXX, Wodd. And everything in between.

Three compilations — Dusk, Dawn, and Night — were just released by Excision’s newly minted Subsidia Records, featuring the wonkier and wobblier sounds of experimental bass, the melodic, lyrical and emotional side of bass, and the heaviest of bangers, respectively.

Excision himself has three new collaborations on the compilations, “Erase You” with Wooli and Haliene, “Demise” with PhaseOne, and “Necromancer” with Dion Timmer. He also just dropped the Subsidia Mix 2020 to mark the occasion so you can listen to his Lost Lands live stream set, full of new Subsidia music, as often as you want.

There’s far too many songs to go through and give a comprehensive review of each album, but you can bet that none of the tracks were chosen haphazardly. In an interview with Forbes, Excision said, “I spend a ton of time listening to and searching for innovators all over the scene. I consider it one of the most important parts of my job. When my tour had to be stopped in March, I suddenly had extra time on my hands to dive deep and listen to thousands of songs per week, from artists small and large. I was lucky enough to find a lot of unsigned gems, totaling 118 songs compiled into three groups, each representing a different style within bass music.”

Carve out the next block of six and a half free hours of time, and sit down with Dusk, Dawn, and Night. Check them out below!