Last night, Zedd gamed for a great cause — the Muscular Dystrophy Association‘s (MDA) Let’s Play for a Cure event.

While playing Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, the superstar DJ/producer was able to more than double the MDA’s goal and inspire along the way. In just a matter of hours, the event was able to raise over $10,000 — well past the projected $5,000 goal.

MDA Let’s Play is a gaming platform wholly supporting the health agency and its 200+ care centers in hospitals across the US. 100% of the donations go to MDA, funding research and programs related to muscular dystrophy, ALS, and other neuromuscular diseases.

See the stream here in full — and, more importantly, donate to the cause.

Zedd x MDA Let’s Play for a Cure

If you can’t make it and you feel inclined, donate to the Muscular Dystrophy Association here: https://t.co/L3HdSRMt2w — Zedd (@Zedd) September 24, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com