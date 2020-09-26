Calvin Harris x The Weeknd‘s 2020 collaboration “Over Now” is as smooth as it gets — and it took much finesse on the producer’s part to get it there.

For reference:

Now, we’re able to go behind-the-scenes with Harris and his room full of synths as he deconstructs the R&B cut from his studio. Breaking down each element — keys, bass, drums, vocals — he carefully plays out and isolates his tracks and instruments, showing off the slightest tweaks and processing along the way.

Sure, this is hours upon hours of tedious work broken down into a much more palatable, 3-minute summary on how “Over Now” came together — but fans and fellow producers will certainly appreciate his craft.

Watch the master at work right here!

P.S. Can we get some Love Regenerator productions deconstructed?

Calvin Harris x The Weeknd – Over Now (Deconstructed)