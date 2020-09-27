The Brothers Macklovitch, consisting of Dave1 of Chromeo and A-Trak, just dropped their third and latest single, “I Can Call You.”

Calling upon the influences of both artists individually, “I Can Call You” blends Dave1’s smooth vocals and funk stylings with some freestyle jazz piano and subtle beats for a supremely satisfying house hybrid tune that is just perfect for chilling and zoning out.

The pair have released two other songs in 2020, “Give Love to Get Some” with Level Kali and a remix of Raphael Saadiq’s “So Ready.”

No doubt with all the time on their hands off from tours, the pair are getting together and producing more. Check out the new single below!

Photo via Rukes.com