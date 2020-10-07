Coachella is reportedly in the process of rescheduling dates — again.

The signature Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival held in Indio, California is prepared to move to next fall. An unnamed source reveals to Rolling Stone, Goldenvoice CEO and Coachella founder Paul Tollett’s team said to expect the festival’s return either the first or second week of October 2021.

Coachella first canceled April 2020 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and rescheduled for this month. It was later announced Coachella would return in 2021 over its usual weekends in April next year — and now we’re expecting an announcement for the third time.

One key source tells Rolling Stone, Coachella is “100% moving,” but not all artists have confirmed availability — hence the hold up. Another source says they would “not be surprised” if Coachella had to defer until 2022.

Fall-chella is much better than No-chella. Keep your fingers crossed. Just yesterday, we reported that Tomorrowland Winter in March cancelled its 2021 event, so expect more cancellations in the spring to come as the uncertainty over the path of COVID-19 looms.

Source: Rolling Stone