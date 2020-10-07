Beyond Wonderland is making a comeback in 2021!

Insomniac‘s signature event takes place at The Gorge over June 18th & 19th. Plan for breathtaking views, matched with a stellar lineup, and the best live production EDM has to offer.

Taking the Beyond Wonderland theme to the next level, festival-goers will be immersed in the sights and sounds of Alice’s storybook through interactive experiences, art installations and Insomniac’s signature cutting-edge production in an awe-inspiring environment. In other words, it’s going to be trippy.

Picture this: your favorite artist playing while you take in sweeping views of the Columbia River and the vast mountain ranges around you. That’s a rabbit hole we can all look forward to!

Tickets go on sale this Friday here — with deposits starting as low as $9.99.

As festivals continue to announce for 2021 and beyond, stay tuned for plenty more Insomniac news.

Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge