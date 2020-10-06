COVID-19 was officially declared a pandemic on March 11 earlier this year by the WHO. Foreseeing such a possibility, right at the beginning of March, Tomorrowland made the tough decision to cancel its annual Winter event in the Alps d’Huez in France, which was scheduled for March 14-21.

The next day, TML Winter began offering discounted tickets to its 2021 event in the wake of the cancellation. At the time, it wasn’t clear how long we’d be in this situation, but now, we know it’s not ending anytime soon. To that effect, TML Winter has quietly also cancelled its 2021 event.

Near as we can tell, the event hasn’t made any posts on its social media channels about the cancellation, but going to the website now features this message:

“Tomorrowland Winter 2021 cannot take place due to the uncertain circumstances created by COVID-19. Organizing a festival such as Tomorrowland Winter requires a lot of preparation, both by the organisers and local partners, as well as by you, the People of Tomorrow.

Considering the current lack of prospects for the coming months, Tomorrowland has no choice but to not organize a Tomorrowland Winter edition in 2021.”

With 2020 nearing its end and COVID-19 otherwise, many spring 2020 events that have already pushed to 2021 must again reconsider postponing to another time. Events like Ultra in Miami and Coachella in Indio are in a tough bind. Though Florida has already fully reopened, time will tell if it creates another spike and has to enter lockdown yet again.

Tomorrowland currently has no information as to how ticketbuyers for the 2021 event should proceed, but buyers should be on the lookout in their email and the website for details and instructions.

Photo via RUDGR for Tomorrowland Winter